Woman missing since 2019 found safe, TBI says

ALABAMA, Ga. (WMC) - A Tennessee teen who disappeared in October 2019 has been found.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 18-year-old Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama, the far southeast Alabama.
Westbrook disappeared after visiting her non-custodial father, John Westbrook.
In February, her father was indicted on aggravated kidnapping charges.
An Endangered Child Alert was issued for Westbrook under the Holly Bobo Act which expands alerts in Tennessee for young adults 21 and under.
