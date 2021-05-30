Breakdown: Why another busy hurricane season is predicted

The reason for another above average season is that some of the elements for the 2020 season will be in place this season. Things like the warmer than normal ocean waters in the Atlantic and Caribbean, weaker trade winds across the Atlantic and according to forecasters a strong West African monsoon. One of the things that is missing is in this 2021 season vs the 2020 season is that it was a La Niña year, which can make hurricane development more favorable. Forecasters say that while it is not in place now, it could return later in the year.