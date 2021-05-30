901 FC fights to draw with OKC Energy FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC continues its five game road trip to start the season at Oklahoma city to take on the energy.
901 FC, at 0-1-1, looking for its first three point match of the season, Kadeem Dacers with the big shot early, blocked by the keeper..
He got the rebound but the shot went wide left.
At the 18 minute mark, Mark Segbers on the run into the box is tripped and held.
That should’ve been a PK, but no call, leading Segbers to getting a yellow on the retaliation.
About three minutes later, Reynolds runs up on the left side.
He gets the cross into Dacers, but the header goes just over the bar and barely misses on the best chance of the match.
This one ends in a draw nil-nil the final.
The boys in blue picked up a point.
901 fc has a week to get ready for its next match, that’s at Louisville City FC next Saturday night.
Their home opener isn’t until June 16 against Atlanta United 2 at Autozone Park.
