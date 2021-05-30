Grizzlies fourth quarter comeback not enough to hold off Jazz in game three of NBA Playoffs

Three minutes later, the Grizzlies took their first lead of the game, but the experienced Utah Jazz team closed out the game on a 14-2 run on their way to a 121-111 win to go up 2-1 in the series. The Grizzlies showed their ability to fight back in yet another game, but head coach Taylor Jenkins was more focused on the slow start in the first quarter that put the Grizzlies in a hole.