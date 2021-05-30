Grizzlies fourth quarter comeback not enough to hold off Jazz in game three of NBA Playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The return of playoff basketball in Memphis was spoiled by the Utah Jazz in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The Grizzlies trailed as much as 15 in the game, before they came back to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Grayson Allen hit a wing three and the more than 12,000 fans inside FedExForum erupted, waving their Growl Towels.
Three minutes later, the Grizzlies took their first lead of the game, but the experienced Utah Jazz team closed out the game on a 14-2 run on their way to a 121-111 win to go up 2-1 in the series. The Grizzlies showed their ability to fight back in yet another game, but head coach Taylor Jenkins was more focused on the slow start in the first quarter that put the Grizzlies in a hole.
“Really proud of that group’s response there to take that lead late in the game,” Jenkins said. “As we’ve been through all season long, just the learning of how we can execute better on offense. Probably going to be plenty of shots where we want it to fall better and defensively hopefully we can get a stop.”
Jonas Valanciunas was shut out in the first half. The big man responded with ten straight points to start the second half. The Grizz duo of Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks continued to lead the Grizzlies offense this postseason. 28 and 27 for the two.
However, The Jazz had another big night shooting from three. They tied the franchise record 19 triples they set in game two. And Mike Conley, the former Grizz felt right at home. He hit seven of those threes on his way to a 27 point night.
“I mean this team is great. They’re playing great, they played great tonight. We have to step up to the challenge, we love doing that. It’s a must win, we’ve got to do it,” Jaren Jackson Jr. said.
It’s been a reoccurring theme for the Grizzlies this season, needing to play a full 48 minutes and pay more attention to detail.
According to Dillon Brooks, “The energy was electric, I’ve never seen the energy in the arena like that. It was an amazing feeling. We have to feed off of that and feed off of each other and just do a little more.”
Brooks said the cherry on top of tonight would’ve been a win. The Grizzlies get a chance with the same Memphis crowd in game 4, Monday at 8:30 PM.
