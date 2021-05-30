Patterns stays dry through Monday along with warming temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -What a day Saturday as we tied the record for the coolest afternoon high temperature! The last time we came in that cool, 61 degrees for an afternoon high was back in 1992. Thankfully today has been a lot brighter and warmer. Temperatures will continue to trend up through early this week but we will still stay below our average high of 86 for this time of year. We will begin June with an unsettled pattern as rain chances will increase starting Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear overnight with a northerly wind at 5-10 mph and lows in the lower 50s.
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s and a light southeasterly wind at 5 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the lower 60s and winds out of the east at 5 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain both days with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.