Patterns stays dry through Monday along with warming temps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -What a day Saturday as we tied the record for the coolest afternoon high temperature! The last time we came in that cool, 61 degrees for an afternoon high was back in 1992. Thankfully today has been a lot brighter and warmer. Temperatures will continue to trend up through early this week but we will still stay below our average high of 86 for this time of year. We will begin June with an unsettled pattern as rain chances will increase starting Tuesday.