Record low maximum temperature set in Memphis Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memorial Day Weekend may be unofficial start to Summer, but we certainly haven’t felt Summer-like.
In fact, a new record temperature was set Saturday.
A record low maximum temperature of 61 degrees was set in Memphis. This ties the previous record of 61 set in 1992.
A record low maximum is essentially the “coolest high.”
For May 29th, our normal high is 86 and our normal low is 66, therefore, our high temperature Saturday was cooler than our normal overnight lows!
This record low maximum temperature was due to overcast skies and breezy, northerly winds.
