SCHD reports less than 50 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department reported 48 new COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours.
No new deaths were reported.
There have been 98,677 cases and 1,674 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
Shelby County has 901 active COVID-19 cases. Another 96,102 case are now inactive or recovered.
According to the health department, the most recent weekly test positivity rate is 5.8 percent -- from May 16th to 22nd. It’s the third week in a row with a slight decrease. A week earlier it was 6 percent and the week before that was 6.7.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.