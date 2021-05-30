Sunshine returns today bringing warmer temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After an unseasonably cool and cloudy day yesterday, sunshine makes its return today. This will allow our high temperature to climb back into the mid 70s (which is still well below our average high of 86).
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and warmer. HIGH: 75 WIND: NE 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 54 WIND: NE 5-10 mph.
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.
THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, afternoon highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.