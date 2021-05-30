Volunteers attend Jonesboro 20th annual Garden of Honor memorial

JONESBORO, Ark. (WMC) - Volunteers gathered at the Jonesboro Memorial Cemetery over the weekend to pay their respects to fallen veterans.
It’s the 20th year the cemetery has held the event where volunteers place American flags on graves.
Jeremy Frakes has coordinated the event for the last five years.
He says it’s important to remember America’s heroes this weekend.
“The reason we’re able to have those barbeques and grill out and go have fun at the pool, is because of their service to our country in times of need,” said Jeremy Frakes, Americana Chair with Jonesboro Elks Lodge. “And they were willing to step up to the challenge. While some came home, some didn’t. And for those who didn’t make it home, it’s important that we never forget them.”
Frakes said most of the volunteers this year participate every year in order to show respect to those laid in the Garden of Honor.
