Affidavit details shooting of FBI task force officer in Memphis

CREITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Details have been released about the shooting of a Mid-South police officer after a Georgia man led authorities on a multi-state manhunt.
Cody Dimmett is in jail and accused of shooting a neighbor at his Atlanta-area home and an FBI task force officer in Memphis. He was arrested in rural Arkansas.
According to the affidavit, FBI Task Force Officer Roy Hurst spotted Dimmett in Southaven and pursued him into Memphis where Dimmett wrecked his Toyota Corolla near Mallory and Riverport Road. The affidavit shows Dimmett got out of the car, took a “shooting position,” and shot at Hurst with an SKS rifle, hitting him in the arm.
Hurst took cover and that’s when authorities say Dimmett stole Hurst’s vehicle. Dimmett was arrested in St. Francis County, Arkansas.
Authorities recovered the SKS rifle and say Dimmett also had a pistol on him when he was arrested.
He is still in the Crittenden County Jail as of Monday.
