Beale Street business owners welcome crowds over Memorial Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Business was booming over the weekend in Beale Street.
This was the first maskless holiday in more than a year for many Mid-Southerners.
Business owners say over the weekend things were running like before the pandemic.
“Almost like normal. Friday we were busy, Saturday it was massive crowd out there all day long I was running over here,” Facilities Manager, A Schwab Elliott Schwab said.
And they’re not the only business that was busy, B.B. King Blues Club also saw big crowds.
“It was great, we made a lot of money here, the whole street made a lot of money. We had a good crowd, we’re back baby!” Nate Illsley, door greeter at B.B. King Blues Club said.
To help with crowds on Beale Street, the Downtown Memphis Commission brought back a $5 cover charge over the weekend.
A spokesperson says they were able to welcome thousands of people, that number only expected to rise by close of business Monday.
The Commission says they won’t know until Tuesday how the weekend went, but businesses say they had no issues or incidents.
“Nothing major happened so thankful for that,” Illsley said.
Monday morning around 12:45a.m. Memphis police were called to Peabody and B.B. King where a 24-year-old man was shot.
Police say the man was leaving a club on Beale Street and was supposed to meet up with a relative.
The man is in critical condition, and so far, no arrests.
