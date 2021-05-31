Dry today, but rain arrives tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and dry this morning with temperatures in the 50s. After a cool morning, we will feel a big warm-up with temperatures in the lower 80s this afternoon. Clouds will build in tonight and low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Cloudy to mostly sunny. High: 82 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: 63 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A warm front will lift through the area tomorrow, so rain will be possible in the late afternoon and evening. A cold front will arrive Wednesday and continue to move through the area Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday each day along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 80s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
