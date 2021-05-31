Grizz fans rally, hoping to tie up series with Utah Jazz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a huge turnout at the party on the plaza ahead of Game 4 at FedEx Forum
“Man, we’ve got to win this game. We need another game in the city,” said Memphis Grizzlies fan Matthew Dickerson.
Just when most of these Grizz fans pulled their jerseys out of the back of the closet. The days when capacity was a dismal 20 percent during the regular season is now a distant memory. The Memphis fans old and young are faced with the possibility that the party could soon stop.
If the Grizzlies don’t win game 4, there’s a possibility that this will be the last game at FedEx Forum. There’s a lot on the line, so it was a bit of friendly competition from the home team fans.
Tickets were being sold up to the very last minute and even with capacity being at 55 percent.
Staff was on hand to give out masks before heading inside to cheer on the Grizzlies to hopefully pull out a win.
