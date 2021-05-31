List: Memorial Day events happening in the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are several events planned across the Mid-South to commemorate Memorial Day and honor fallen heroes who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Memorial Day Wreath laying ceremony
- Memphis VA National Cemetary | 9 a.m.
- The event will include brief remarks, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.
10th Annual Olive Branch Memorial Day Tribute
- Blocker Cemetary | 9 - 10:30 a.m.
City of Bartlett Memorial Day ceremony
- Memorial Day at Veterans Park | 10 a.m.
- American Legion Post 249 and Auxiliary Unit 249 will place a wreath in silence, honoring fallen heroes
- The community is invited to bring lawn chairs and gather around the Flags at Veterans Park
18th Annual Forgotten Souls Festival
- Historic House of MTenzi Museum | 10 a.m. - noon
- The event will feed and service living homeless veterans and commemorate those who have fallen
- Barbecue will also be available along with hygiene items for former men and women of service in need
- Organizers ask that guests wear a mask and social distance
Memorial Day Service
- Memorial Park Cemetary | 11 a.m.
- Socially distanced seating available
