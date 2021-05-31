List: Memorial Day events happening in the Bluff City

West TN Veterans Cemetery. (Source: Vickie Pitman)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 31, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 6:12 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are several events planned across the Mid-South to commemorate Memorial Day and honor fallen heroes who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Memorial Day Wreath laying ceremony

  • Memphis VA National Cemetary | 9 a.m.
  • The event will include brief remarks, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.

10th Annual Olive Branch Memorial Day Tribute

  • Blocker Cemetary | 9 - 10:30 a.m.

City of Bartlett Memorial Day ceremony

  • Memorial Day at Veterans Park | 10 a.m.
  • American Legion Post 249 and Auxiliary Unit 249 will place a wreath in silence, honoring fallen heroes
  • The community is invited to bring lawn chairs and gather around the Flags at Veterans Park

18th Annual Forgotten Souls Festival

  • Historic House of MTenzi Museum | 10 a.m. - noon
  • The event will feed and service living homeless veterans and commemorate those who have fallen
  • Barbecue will also be available along with hygiene items for former men and women of service in need
  • Organizers ask that guests wear a mask and social distance

Memorial Day Service

  • Memorial Park Cemetary | 11 a.m.
  • Socially distanced seating available

Check back for updates on more events.

