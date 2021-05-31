Memphis mother accused of bribing child to take blame in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mom now charged for bribing a child to take the blame for a shooting.
Police charged a Memphis mother with false reporting and bribing a witness. A police affidavit says a 14-year-old said Cherry Wright, 33, offered to pay him if he would say the gun was his, and police have a recording.
“My daughter wasn’t here and a young man came up here playing with a gun and shot my grandson in the hand,” said Darrell Wright, Cherry Wright’s father.
Police charged Cherry Wright, the mother of the teen shot in the hand, with false reporting and bribing a witness. It happened at the University Garden Manor around 2:30 p.m. May 15.
The police affidavit says officers responded to the apartment and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his hand. Officers discovered someone left the apartment after the shooting in an attempt to hide or destroy evidence.
A few days later, police questioned the 14-year- old who said he found the gun behind the apartments and it was his.
Then police overheard a conversation on a jailhouse phone where Cherry Wright, talking with her son, said another juvenile will take the rap, saying, “[he] is going to take that charge and I am going to give him $250 for it.”
The 14-year-old told this to police, saying he never got paid.
“My daughter didn’t offer no child no money or anything,” Darrell Wright said.
Attorney Michael Working says all conversations that inmates have are recorded.
“These are often used against people at their trials,” Working said.
Working adds people think many crimes committed as a juvenile do not have severe consequences.
“Every time you get in trouble as a juvenile, it can be used to make your bond higher when you become an adult and it can be used to make your punishment longer. You get a longer sentence when you are an adult,” he said.
Relatives of Cherry Wright said she is now out of jail.
