Memphis saxophonist performs for shoppers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South man got caught on camera Saturday making shoppers smile in East Memphis.
Gene Taylor has been playing saxophone for 50 years on and off as a hobby. Every now and then he’ll go out and about town to just post up and play.
Saturday we found him at the Target and Superlo Foods off Colonial Road.
When asked why he does this, he said it was to just get some practice in and spread good vibes.
While reminiscing about the past year and the struggles we’ve all endured, he had this to say.
“You know, as long as you got peace, peace of mind and love, I think everything should be okay,” he said.
If you ever see Taylor, definitely stop for a second to just listen to him play.
You’ll find a moment of peace.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.