MPD: Teen arrested after 12-year-old uses his gun in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say a 18-year-old who is responsible for another young boy being shot is facing charges.
Keshun Tuggle is being charged with Providing a Handgun to a Juveline, Contributing to the Deliquency of a Minor and Tampering/Fabricating evidence.
On May 30, police say a 13-year-old boy was shot by 12-year-old D.C at a home in the 4000 block of Eagle River.
The victim was rushed to LeBonheur Hospital in critical condition.
According to the affidavit, Tuggle and D.C told officers a drive by-shooting occurred.
Memphis Police say their story didn’t match the crime scene evidence so they were brought in for questioning.
Tuggle admitted to staging the crime scene and disposing the handgun.
Police say D.C admitted to shooting the victim with Tuggle’s gun that was lying in the room.
The victim told police it was D.C’s gun and he shot him in anger over a video game.
