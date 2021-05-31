Off and on rain chances starting Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly Cloudy through sunset with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. A passing shower is possible late. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.
TUESDAY: A warm front will lift through the area tomorrow, so rain will be possible by late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph. Scattered showers or storms are more likely Tuesday night with lows in the 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive Wednesday and continue to move through the area Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers or storms both Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 80s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.