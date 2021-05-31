Paint the Town Red: Mid-South organizations work to beautify Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South group spent their Saturday working to make the Memphis area more beautiful as part of an initiative they’re calling Paint the Town Red.
Klondike-Smokey City Community Development Corporation and its partner, Neighborhood Preservation Incorporated spread out over North Bellevue, north of Jackson Avenue, to install a new mural, assemble a garden bench and set up a planter filled with red flowers.
The artist who created the mural said she hopes space brings a sense of community to the neighborhood.
“North Memphis means a lot to me, yes,” said Artist Gloria Fulton-Singleton. “There’s a lot of strength and unity in North Memphis. And sometimes we don’t notice, but I see a lot of strength and diversity in this community.”
Klondike and Smokey City are two of the oldest African American communities in North Memphis.
