Paint the Town Red: Mid-South organizations work to beautify Memphis neighborhood

Klondike and Smokey City working to make the neighborhood beautiful
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 31, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 9:17 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Mid-South group spent their Saturday working to make the Memphis area more beautiful as part of an initiative they’re calling Paint the Town Red.

Klondike-Smokey City Community Development Corporation and its partner, Neighborhood Preservation Incorporated spread out over North Bellevue, north of Jackson Avenue, to install a new mural, assemble a garden bench and set up a planter filled with red flowers.

The artist who created the mural said she hopes space brings a sense of community to the neighborhood.

“North Memphis means a lot to me, yes,” said Artist Gloria Fulton-Singleton. “There’s a lot of strength and unity in North Memphis. And sometimes we don’t notice, but I see a lot of strength and diversity in this community.”

Klondike and Smokey City are two of the oldest African American communities in North Memphis.

