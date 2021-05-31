Shelby County woman allegedly bribes teen to claim ownership of gun after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County woman is facing charges after allegedly bribing a teen with $250 to admit to owning a gun after a shooting.
Cherry Wright, 33, is also charged with false reporting.
The shooting happened Sunday, May 15 at an apartment complex on Oakmont Place. Corderro Wright was shot in the hand. According to the affidavit, Tavario Dowdy left the scene carrying weapon in an attempt to hide or destroy evidence.
Officers located Dowdy and the weapon and brought him back to the scene where he was arrested and charged with possession of the weapon.
On May, 26, Cherry Wright, the mother of Corderro Wright and Dowdy, went to the police station with 14-year-old Jamarcus Rainey to give a statement that the gun belonged to Rainey.
Cherry Wright gave a statement, saying that although Rainey was questioned at the scene, he told her that he found the gun and brought it inside her home. Rainey was mirandized and questioned. He told police that the gun was his and that he found it behind the apartments. Rainey was not charged at the time.
Investigators obtained jail cell phone recordings between Dowdy and Cherry Wright. Who’s believed to be Cherry Wright was heard saying that “Marcus is going to take the charge and I’m going to him $250 for it.”
Rainey was brought back to the police station May 28 to give another statement where he advised he was offered $250 to say that the gun was his. He said Cherry Wright wanted him to say the gun was his and did not pay him after he talked with police.
