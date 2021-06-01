Arrests made in two Crittenden County shootings

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Three people have people have been arrested in two Crittenden County shootings.
According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, shots were first fired at the Turrell One Stop convenience store at around noon Monday.
Kevion Williams was arrested and charged in this shooting. The sheriff’s office says about an hour later, a second shooting happened at a home on Rogers Street. Investigators say several individuals, including Travis Selvy and Courtney Selvy began shooting at the home while the homeowner returned fire.
A 19-year-old was shot in the head and died at the scene. Investigators believe the two shootings are connected.
