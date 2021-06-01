Former Bryant’s Breakfast owner, Phil Bryant dies

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Phil Bryant passed away, Monday, May 31,” the social media post stated. “For the past 22 years, Phil ran his family’s restaurant. He was the friendly face behind Bryant’s counter, always greeting customers with a smile and often remembering your name and your favorite order. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who met him. Phil was an advocate for Memphis and played an important role in the revitalization of Summer Avenue. He loved dogs and would often give bacon to stray dogs in the parking lot.”