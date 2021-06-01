Free summer camps open to kids in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hattiloo theater is looking to help black children channel their creativity with a new camp this summer called the Self-Identity Theater Camp.
“There’s always been this need for a structure of foundation of who you are, your identity. That ‘Who am I?’ question is plaguing a lot of our children,” said Karon Samuels, Hattiloo Theater’s Education Outreach Coordinator.
They decided the best way they could help answer the question is through art.
Kids ages 10 to 13 will have the chance to participate in acting, music, and dancing classes that will all lead up to a showcase at the end.
The girls camp later this month has been filled, but the boys camp still has openings. It runs from June 28 through July 2.
The camp is free because Hattiloo Theater aims to be accessible.
The Self-Identity Camp is not the only one in Memphis that looks to be accessible to kids this summer.
The City of Memphis is offering a free camp to children who live in the Bluff City. The camp will be available at Memphis community centers from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Parents can register for both free camps online.
While this will be the first summer the Hattiloo Theater hosts the Self-Identity camps, they hope it is not the last.
“What we need most is the community support as well - making sure that people know about it, making sure that people advocate on behalf of the theater - so that we can continue to bring programming like this,” said Samuels.
To sign up for the Self-Identity Summer Camp, visit the site here.
To sign up for City of Memphis Summer Camps at a community center, visit the site here.
