Happy 225th Birthday, Tennessee!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the Volunteer State’s 225th birthday with June 1 kicking off a year of events and activities that celebrate Tennessee’s statehood.
There are three events planned to take place across the state to mark the special occasion Tuesday.
- 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
- 600 James Robertson Parkway Nashville, TN 37243
- 10 a.m. CT
- Gov. Bill Lee will be in attendance
- Tennessee 225th Celebration at Blount Madison
- 200 W Hill Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902
- 1:30 - 3 p.m. EST
- Tennessee 225 Celebration with Lee and a special appearance by Oak Ridge Boys
- Jonesborough Square | 108 W Jackson Boulevard, Jonesborough, TN 37659
- 6:30 p.m. EST
You can visit https://www.tennessee225.com/ for more information on the day’s events and what’s to come.
