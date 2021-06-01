Happy 225th Birthday, Tennessee!

WATCH: Gov. Lee makes announcement for Tennessee's 225th birthday
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | June 1, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 10:15 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the Volunteer State’s 225th birthday with June 1 kicking off a year of events and activities that celebrate Tennessee’s statehood.

Dolly Parton helps commemorate Tennessee's 225th birthday

There are three events planned to take place across the state to mark the special occasion Tuesday.

  • 25th Anniversary Celebration of the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park
    • 600 James Robertson Parkway Nashville, TN 37243
    • 10 a.m. CT
    • Gov. Bill Lee will be in attendance
  • Tennessee 225th Celebration at Blount Madison
    • 200 W Hill Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902
    • 1:30 - 3 p.m. EST
  • Tennessee 225 Celebration with Lee and a special appearance by Oak Ridge Boys
    • Jonesborough Square | 108 W Jackson Boulevard, Jonesborough, TN 37659
    • 6:30 p.m. EST

You can visit https://www.tennessee225.com/ for more information on the day’s events and what’s to come.

