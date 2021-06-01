$40M development could come to Pinch District in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Progress is being made in the Pinch District.
Small businesses and restaurants, like Westy’s, say they’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel after a few difficult few years in the Pinch District.
“Yes! I’m so excited. It’s great,” said Westy’s owner Jake Schorr.
From the trolley bringing back tourists to the North end to the $200 million renovation completions at the Renasant Convention Center, Schorr says things are looking up in the Pinch.
“There was a few smaller conventions there. There was a graduation there this weekend. It was fun. People were coming in with their caps and gown,” said Schorr.
However, if one local developer gets his way, he could be sending much more business Schorr’s way. A local developer purchased property at 463 North Front Street for just over $700,000 last month.
WMC spoke to the principal of Ashaif Enterprises, Nash Hassen, who says he wants to turn the lot into a 15-story mixed-use building with parking underneath.
The building would include a hotel with about 80 to 100 rooms, approximately 30 condos, and a restaurant.
The project carries a $40 million price tag. The project would have a Memphis history concept and perfect view of the Pyramid.
Hassen says plans are still in the early stages and may change based on the design.
Schorr says the property has a lot of potential.
“I mean, it’s so easy and accessible. The property is in a wonderful location. You can find it,” Schorr said.
Schorr says he knows quite a bit about the now abandoned piece of property. He says that’s where he started The Carriage Company back in 1978, a company he still owns today in a different location.
He’s hoping the old piece of property gets new life for a part of town that could certainly use it.
The developer says he plans to have a more definitive plan ready by around August.
