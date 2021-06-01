Memphis Grizzlies to host Game 5 Official Grizzlies Playoff Watch Party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies will host the Official Grizzlies Playoff Watch Party for game 5 of the First Round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
The Grizzlies will play against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, June 2.
The watch party will take place at Fourth Bluff Park Downtown.
Tipoff for the game will be 8:30 p.m. with activities starting at 7:30 p.m.
Grizzlies fans will receive Memphis Grizzlies Growl Towel and Grizzlies swag.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase but fans should bring their own lawn chair.
In addition to a mobile shop with summer gear, there will be special appearances from Grizz, Grizz Girls, Claw Crew and more.
You can pre-register to reserve your spot here grizzlies.com/playoffparty.
