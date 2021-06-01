Memphis real estate giant and philanthropist Robert Fogelman dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A quiet giant of Memphis real estate and philanthropy, Robert Fogelman, died Sunday at age 85.
The Memphian made his mark in his family’s real estate company, expanding the business into apartment development and construction.
A founder and chairman of the University of Memphis Board of Visitors, Fogelman also formerly chaired Memphis College of Art, St. Mary’s Episcopal School, the Opera Memphis Endowment, and the Memphis Jewish Federation Endowment.
