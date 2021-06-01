Mid-South SEC teams make NCAA baseball tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the college diamond, the SEC is awarded four of the top eight seeds in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
SEC Tournament Champions Arkansas is the overall number one seed. League runner-up Tennessee gets a number three. Mississippi State gets a seven seed, Ole Miss is seeded 12th.
The Regionals start Friday at All Sights. All Regionals are double elimination.
Arkansas host New Jersey Institute of Technology at 2 p.m. at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville. Nebraska faces Northeastern in game two. At the Oxford Regional, Ole Miss hosts Southeast Missouri in a 7 p.m. matchup. It’s the 10th time the Rebels will host Regional action.
Southern Miss and Florida State meet in game one.
The Bulldogs are a national seed for the 3rd time in school history. They’ll host Samford in the Starkville Regional at 2 p.m.
VCU, the second seed, faces third seed Campbell at 7 p.m.
Tennessee takes on Wright State in the Knoxville Regional Friday. Duke meets Liberty in game two. And fourth national seed Vanderbilt will host Presbyterian at 6 p.m. Friday in the NCAA Tournament, while Indiana State and Georgia Tech join them in the Nashville Regional.
The SEC has nine teams in the 64 team field, that’s more than double any other League.
