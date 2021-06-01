Rain in the forecast for the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will be possible this morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. However, the best chance for rain will be late afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times, but there will not be any severe storms. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s under a cloudy sky. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 60s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 75 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 70%. Low: 66 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will stall over the area tonight into tomorrow, so rain will be likely on Wednesday. Rainfall totals will be around an inch through tomorrow night. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s tomorrow and around 80 degrees Thursday. A stray shower will be possible early Thursday, but most of the area will stay dry. Friday will be partly cloudy with a pop-up afternoon shower possible and highs in the mid 80s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a few pop-up afternoon storms. It will also be more humid this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will increase on Sunday into Monday as a weak cold front moves through the area.
