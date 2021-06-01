Rain in the forecast for the next few days

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will stall over the area tonight into tomorrow, so rain will be likely on Wednesday. Rainfall totals will be around an inch through tomorrow night. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s tomorrow and around 80 degrees Thursday. A stray shower will be possible early Thursday, but most of the area will stay dry. Friday will be partly cloudy with a pop-up afternoon shower possible and highs in the mid 80s.