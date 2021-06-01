Rainy & cloudy pattern today & tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve had a few showers so far but better chances will arrive this afternoon and evening. Some of the rain could be heavy and but no severe storms are expected. Rain chances will continue into Wednesday as a cold front stall across the area. A few storms on Wednesday could produce heavy rain and brief gusty wind.
TODAY: Scattered showers and a slight chance of a storm with highs in the mid 70s and winds: southeast 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and storms with lows in the mid 60s and southeast winds at 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Rain & thunderstorms likely along with highs in the upper 70s and southwest winds at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: On Thursday a stray shower will be possible early Thursday, but most of the area will stay dry. Friday will be partly cloudy with a pop-up afternoon shower possible and highs in the mid 80s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy on Saturday with a few pop-up afternoon storms. It will also be more humid this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will increase on Sunday into Monday as a weak cold front moves through the area.
