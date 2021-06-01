Robbery suspect wanted for targeting two CVS stores in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted in Memphis for two separate robberies.
A man targeted the CVS store on Winchester Road Saturday and another CVS location on Elvis Presley Boulevard.
In both incidents, the suspect handed a note to the cashiers, but at the Elvis Presley, location the worker did not comply. The suspect ended up running away empty-handed.
Anyone with information about the case or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
