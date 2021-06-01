Scattered showers or storms tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers or storms will move through this evening and continue off and on tonight with a front just to our west. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: It will be mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers or storms. A few storms could be severe with gusty wind in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. It may not rain in all locations, especially in eastern Arkansas. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80. Showers chances will diminish Wednesday night with lows in the 60s.
LATE WEEK: Partly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower with highs in the low to mid 80s both Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 60s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm Saturday and highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms with highs in the low to mid 80s.
