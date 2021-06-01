Search broadens for Cordova woman missing for 2 years

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The two-year search for a missing Mid-South mother continues.
Authorities have now broadened their search for Taquila Hayes of Cordova.
The search for Hayes took deputies to property in Tipton County. The deputies got a tip that Hayes’ body might be there.
“I was hoping they would find her, find her remains so I could lay her to rest,” said Hayes’ mother, Roberta Nutall.
Hayes’ mother was hoping a search by Shelby County sheriff’s deputies in a very remote area of Tipton County would reveal where her daughter’s body was. Deputies searched an area near Mason, Tennessee for three days in mid-May. A narrow path leads deep into the woods to a pond that searchers drained.
Surveillance video from a homeowner, who did not want to be identified, shows searchers in a four-wheeler, driving a pump to the pond. Deputies also searched and dug in the thick woods by the pond and found nothing.
Nutall says her daughter’s husband, Carl, has family in the area.
Carl Hayes is behind bars, charged with second-degree murder and tampering and fabricating evidence in the disappearance of his wife.
The nurse practitioner was last seen in May 2019 when she didn’t show up for work. A couple of months later, Hayes’ family was told by Carl Hayes that his wife left with some man.
“She would have never left her son. She would have never deserted her family,” Nutall said.
Hayes’ son is now 14 years old.
“He asked me several times. He really wants to find out where his mother is,” said Nutall.
Nutall now has custody of her grandson and she just wants to know where her daughter’s body is.
“I’m not going to let this rest until I get justice for my daughter. She deserves it. She did not deserve to be murdered,” she said.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wants to find where Hayes ended up. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.