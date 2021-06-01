Tailgating returns for Ole Miss fans

“With its pageantry, hospitality and pure joy, there is no place on earth like The Grove, and as our lives return to normal, there is nothing that will give me more pleasure than to officially welcome Rebel Nation back to the greatest patch of grass in sports,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “With the unique tailgating atmosphere of The Grove and our new partnership with REVELXP to advance the experiences in and around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, fall Saturdays at Ole Miss are going to be even more memorable.