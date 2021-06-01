Tailgating returns for Ole Miss fans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As sporting venues increase its crowd capacity and health restrictions loosened in the Mid-South, Ole Miss fans can start tailgating preparations.
The Grove is reopening this Fall and will operate as it did prior to the pandemic.
“With its pageantry, hospitality and pure joy, there is no place on earth like The Grove, and as our lives return to normal, there is nothing that will give me more pleasure than to officially welcome Rebel Nation back to the greatest patch of grass in sports,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “With the unique tailgating atmosphere of The Grove and our new partnership with REVELXP to advance the experiences in and around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, fall Saturdays at Ole Miss are going to be even more memorable.
New to The Grove this fall will be a custom shopping location and e-commerce program operated by the Rebels’ new official merchandise provider, Dyehard Fan Supply.
Rebel football season tickets will go on sale here lemisstix.com
