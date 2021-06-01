Memphis Tigers announces full capacity in 2021-22 seasons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are planning for full fan capacity for its 2021-22 athletic year.
This decision comes in compliance with Shelby County Health Department Directive No. 21, which no longer enforces masks and eases restrictions.
Full fan capacity includes Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, FedEx Forum, Elma Roane Fieldhouse, Larry O. Finch Center and the venues located on Park Avenue campus, the release stated.
Fans attending events at the Liberty Bowl are required to wear masks only in indoor common areas.
“We are very much looking forward to welcoming all of our fans back to games in the fall,” Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said. “We appreciate the guidance of the Shelby County Health Department in navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 15 months, and we will continue to stay apprised of any new developments and work closely with our partners to operate our venues safely.”
The deadline to renew existing football season tickets has been extended to Tuesday, June 8.
Season tickets for the 2021 football season start at just $99, and with the Tigers coming off a record seventh-straight bowl appearance more than half of available tickets are reduced in price.
Memphis’ seven home games in 2021 include longtime SEC rival Mississippi State, Sept. 18 and American Athletic Conference foes Navy Oct. 14, SMU Nov. 6 and East Carolina Nov. 13.
Season tickets can be purchased online or by calling (901) 678-2331.
Information on men’s and women’s basketball tickets for 2021-22 will be available later this summer, the release stated.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.