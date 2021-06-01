TN reports 907 breakthrough cases, including in several nursing homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee has reported over 900 breakthrough cases, or cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people. Recently, an outbreak at a Millington long term care facility affected a group of vaccinated staff and residents, but no serious cases were reported.
Twelve vaccinated staff and residents were infected.
Similar things have happened in other long term care facilities in the Mid-South. Ten breakthrough cases have been reported in nursing homes in Mississippi.
“It’s still the little silent what if that could get into the building,” Bailey Park Community Living Center
It’s the potential for cases like these that residents and staff at Bailey Park in Humboldt still get regularly tested. Staff is tested weekly, and residents are tested no matter their vaccination status if there is a positive result among staff.
“There’s still the question that people just don’t know how long the vaccine will last,” Bradfield said.
It’s through that testing Bailey Park identified one breakthrough case in April. After a staff member tested positive, one vaccinated resident also tested positive along with six other unvaccinated residents and staff
“[She] was asymptomatic, was asymptomatic the whole time, recovered very well,” Bradfield said.
Bailey Park is owned by Community Eldercare Services which also has long term care facilities in Memphis, Ripley and Dyersburg. Bradfield said vaccine administrators come every month for those who decide they want it. So far about 90 percent of residents and 25 percent of staff have been vaccinated.
More than 900 breakthrough cases have been recorded in Tennessee. For now Bailey Park’s visitor protocol will stay as is.
“So you’re seeing a lot of support from the families too in getting the vaccination,” Bradfield said. “I think everyone wants the goal to be to open up.”
WMC has reached out to Millington Health Care Center, but has not heard back.
