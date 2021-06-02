Advertise with WMC
3 killed, 40 injured in crashes over Memorial Day weekend, MHP reports

By Anthony Warren
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were killed and 40 were injured on state and federal highways and interstates over the holiday weekend.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has provided enforcement numbers for the Memorial Day weekend, which includes fatalities in Madison, Newton, and Leake counties.

All three fatalities occurred Friday. At 3:30 that afternoon, Patrol Trooper John Harris was struck by a vehicle while he was conducting a traffic stop on Mississippi Highway 16.

Hours later, at 6:14 p.m., Shannon Davis was killed when she collided with a tree on Mississippi 503. And at 11:54 that night, Rogelio Garza was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and was ejected from it on Mississippi 429, the highway patrol reports.

In all, 104 crashes were reported over the weekend, which resulted in 40 injuries.

Additionally, MHP issued 5,734 citations and made 160 DUI arrests.

The travel enforcement period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning and ended on Monday, May 31, at midnight.

Troopers conducted saturation patrols and safety checkpoints throughout that time.

