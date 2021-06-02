‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Tunica murder investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tunica County authorities are searching for a person of interest amid a murder investigation and they are believed to be armed and dangerous.
Tunica County Sheriff’s Office released images of Keyshawndra Davis reporting she is connected to a murder that happened Wednesday morning.
TCSO says she is possibly traveling in a white SUV, an unknown make and model with a drive-out tag.
If you know where Davis is, you are urged to call Tunica Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.
