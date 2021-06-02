Construction underway for new UTHSC dental building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Work is underway for the construction of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center’s (UTHSC) new dental facility.

“We have to have more space to train our students. So, we’re going to be adding a fairly large building on campus. It’s going to be connected to our current building, the Dunn Dental building,” said Dr. James Ragain, dean and professor of the UTHSC College of Dentistry.

The new facility on Union Avenue will be called the Delta Dental of Tennessee.

The $45 million dollar project will include six dental treatment rooms, updated equipment, and two large seminar rooms that will hold more students. They hope to attract more students whom will help with the need for dentists across the state of Tennessee.

“We’re somewhere between a 600 and 700 dentist deficit for our current population. Our plan is to increase our dental class size from 98 up to 130,” said Ragain.

The facility will also include a special care clinic, an addition unique to the area in Tennessee.

“This will be the first of its kind in this region. It’ll be on our ground floor. The new buildings will have easy access for those that are wheelchair bound or need other assistance to get into the building,” said Ragain.

The dental facility is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.

In the meantime, the college of dentistry is still offering care to patients seeking in their current clinics.

