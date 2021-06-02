First Alert to the chance for strong storms this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will continue this morning as a weather system sits over the Mid-South. There will also be some patchy fog this morning. Scattered thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon into early evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. It will feel muggy with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Rain will end after midnight and low temperatures will drop to the mid 60s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. High: 78 degrees. Winds: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. 30% before midnight. Low: 64 degrees. Winds: West at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will be mostly dry tomorrow with more sunshine, but a stray shower will be possible in areas north of I-40. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy with a pop-up afternoon shower possible and highs in the mid 80s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy and mostly dry on Saturday. It will also be more humid this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will increase on Sunday into Monday as a weak cold front moves through the area.
