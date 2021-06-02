First Alert to the chance for strong storms this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers will continue this morning as a weather system sits over the Mid-South. There will also be some patchy fog this morning. Scattered thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon into early evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. It will feel muggy with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Rain will end after midnight and low temperatures will drop to the mid 60s.