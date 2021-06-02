Grizzlies need Melton, bench to produce playoff game 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If the Memphis Grizzlies are going to have any chance of avoiding being closed out Wednesday in their NBA Playoff series at Utah, they’re going to have to continue to get improved play from their bench.
Poor play off the oak has been a problem for the Grizz in this series.
The bench, which had been a major plus for the Grizzlies during the season, has been mostly a negative against the Jazz, until Monday’s game four.
Rookie Desmond Bane and former Jazz Guard Grayson Allen combined to score 15 points off the pine, but the main contributor was DeAnthony Melton.
Mr. Do Something had been anything but for the last month, but he came alive in the fourth quarter against Utah, scoring all of his 15 points in the period, and almost willing the Grizz to the lead.
While the game eventually ended in a Utah victory, 120-113, Melton, hopefully re-establishing his role as a key contributor with the series, and the season, on the line.
“I feel like you know, I’m a game-changer and I’ve got to go out there a find a way to impact the game,” said Melton. “I feel like that’s what all my teammates are always telling me, you know, find a way to impact the game. I’m just going out there with the same mentality, um, be aggressive, stay confident, and y’know, change the game.”
Melton and the Grizzlies trail the Jazz 3-1 in their series. They’ll try to avoid elimination in game five, Wednesday night at Utah.
