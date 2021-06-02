Health dept. reports over 35K people fully vaccinated in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says within the last week an average of 1,332 vaccines were administered per day.

A total of 662,594 vaccines have been administered with 359,635 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000.

The Shelby County Health Department reported 22 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday morning. Daily case increases have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

There are currently 742 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28.

Shelby County has had 98,779 cases and 1,677 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate over the last month. The most recent data for the week ending May 22 shows a 5.8 percent test positivity rate -- down from 7 percent a month earlier and a little lower than the previous week at 6 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Over two weeks after COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates were loosened in Shelby County, there’s no sign yet of a case increase.

