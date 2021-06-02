Husband charged in disappearance of Taquila Hayes to appear in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Carl Hayes will appear in court Wednesday. He is charged with second-degree murder and tampering and fabricating evidence in the disappearance of his wife Tequila Hayes.
Police have broadened their search for her. They’ve gone to Tipton County property after receiving a tip that her body might be there.
Deputies searched an area near Mason for three days in mid-May. A narrow path leads deep into the woods to a pond that searchers drained but found nothing.
Her mother still has hope that she will be found and laid to rest.
”I’m not going to let this rest until I get justice for my daughter. She deserves it. She did not deserve to be murdered,” said Tequila’s mother Roberta Nutall.
Hayes had a son who’s now 14 and in Nutall’s custody. She says that he also wants to find out where his mothers body is.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information about the case call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
