Lawmaker says business owners could be jailed for violating transgender bathroom law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Could business owners who refuse to comply with Tennessee’s controversial transgender bathroom law be fined or jailed?

The state representative who sponsored the legislation says that’s a possibility.

The bathroom law, which takes effect July 1, is one of several laws the Tennessee General Assembly passed this year targeting the transgender community.

“It’s made Tennessee a poster child for discrimination,” said Marissa Richmond, a Tennessee transgender activist and chair of the Metro Human Relations Commission in Nashville. “We’ve become known as the state of hate, and with good reason.”

The bathroom law requires businesses to post warning signs outside public restrooms if the business allows transgender people to use the bathroom associated with their gender identity.

The signs must have a red background with “NOTICE” written at the top. The signs must say in block letters: “THIS FACILITY MAINTAINS A POLICY OF ALLOWING THE USE OF RESTROOMS BY EITHER BIOLOGICAL SEX, REGARDLESS OF THE DESIGNATION ON THE RESTROOM.”

“It makes transgender people feel angry, fearful, and humiliated,” said Richmond.

The bill, which Gov. Bill Lee signed into law last month, makes no mention of penalties nor how the law will be enforced.

The bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Tim Rudd, R-Murfreesboro, told the Chattanooga Times Free Press that business owners who refuse to comply could face criminal penalties.

Those penalties would include serving six months in jail or fines up to $500.

Rudd says that’s because the law was placed in a section of the Tennessee Code that deals with building safety.

Rudd did not return a message WMC Action News 5 left for him on Wednesday.

In March, he explained to his fellow lawmakers why he was sponsoring the bill.

“It’s very shocking and dangerous to people if they walk into a restroom and it’s marked men or women and the opposite sex is standing there,” Rudd. “It could scare them. It could provoke violence.”

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich, who’s also president of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, sent a statement to WMC Action News 5 regarding the matter.

“This statute appears in the area of the code dealing with building safety,” Weirich said. “Most of those matters are handled by fire marshals and building inspectors. The processes in many areas involve reviews and re-inspections and appeals to various boards or administrative agencies. We will continue to look into the nuances of this public chapter and note the effective date is July 1, several weeks in the future.”

Kevin Walters, a spokesman for the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office, said they are also “reviewing the legislation to determine the appropriate implementation.”

Nashville’s District Attorney Glenn Funk says his office will not enforce the law, according to the Associated Press.

Funk says his office “will not promote hate.”

Richmond doubts Tennessee’s bigger cities will enforce the law but says some rural communities may try to.

“People will be trying to make up their minds over whether or not a person may or may not be trans and so there’s a lot of people who are going to be harassed,” said Richmond.

