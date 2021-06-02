Man accused of Lorenzen Wright’s murder scheduled to face judge after pandemic postpones trial

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing basketball star Lorenzen Wright will appear in court Wednesday. It’s the first time Billy Ray Turner has faced a judge in months due to the pandemic.
Turner is charged with first-degree murder.
He’s accused of killing Wright 11 years ago.
Turner was set to go on trial in September of 2019 but the trial was reset for October 2020 and was delayed again because of the pandemic.
We could learn Wednesday when Turner’s new trial will be set.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.