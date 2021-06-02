Murder suspects who sparked South Carolina manhunt now suspects in Memphis murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WBTV) - Two murder suspects in South Carolina are now suspects in a murder that occurred mid-May in Memphis.

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson are now both in custody in South Carolina. Authorities said Wednesday the couple is suspected of killing a man during the early hours of May 17 near Scheibler and Priscilla in Memphis.

Investigators say the pair returned to Chester, South Carolina where around 11 p.m. that same night a police chase led to Simpson’s arrest and sparked a weeklong manhunt for Terry.

Few details about the Memphis murder have been released.

It’s the fifth murder Terry and Simpson are accused of committing.

TIMELINE OF EVENTS:

Saturday, May 15:

The investigation began before Terry was identified as a suspect in multiple shootings, one fatal, in the St. Louis area.

Police believe Terry and Simpson, the woman Terry is believed to have been traveling with, are responsible for two separate shootings that happened in St. Louis.

The first shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the University City area of St. Louis. Police said Terry and Simpson shot two people sitting in a vehicle, 70-year-old Barbara Goodkin and her husband, Stanley. Stanley Goodkin survived but Barbara Goodkin died.

Monday, May 17:

Deputies attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a closed Bojangles’ in Richburg. A chase began when the car failed to stop.

The chase lasted between 20 and 30 miles and traveled into Chester into York County, then back into Chester County. The car later crashed.

Officials say Terry, the passenger, fired multiple shots at deputies and took off. Photos shared by the sheriff from the chase show a bullet hole in a deputy’s vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by deputies as Simpson, was arrested.

Tuesday, May 18:

Deputies say Terry is now a person of interest in the killing of 35-year-old Thomas Hardin in York. Hardin was found dead May 2.

Officials say Terry should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Chester County Schools were put on a two-hour delay as the manhunt continued for Terry.

Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes, lock their doors and contact authorities if they saw Terry or any suspicious activity.

Wednesday, May 19:

A body was found in a ditch in Great Falls. The body would later be identified as Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson.

A theft was reported at Carolina Earth Movers in Fort Lawn and deputies believe Terry was there. Chester County Sheriff say they now know Terry is armed, based on surveillance footage.

Six schools, including at least two schools in Rock Hill, were placed on lockdown. Lewisville Schools within Chester County Schools were placed on lockdown status.

Thursday, May 20:

Deputies confirmed the body found Wednesday was Eugene Simpson, Adrienne Simpson’s husband. He was reported missing in early May.

Carol DeWitt, Adrienne Simpson’s mother, said her daughter was separated from her husband for several years but remained friends. She also said her daughter started dating Terry in 2018.

There was a confirmed sighting of Terry.

Extra deputies were placed in the Lesslie and Catawba area for school drop off.

Friday, May 21:

Friday, deputies said they “more than doubled” their manpower in the search for Terry and were expanding the search perimeter beyond fishing creek and closer to Fort Lawn.

Deputies expanded the search perimeter beyond fishing creek and closer to Fort Lawn, where Terry is accused in a recent theft.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they have more than doubled their manpower and are receiving additional assistance from the FBI.

Saturday, May 22:

Dorsey said his law enforcement officers have no information that makes them believe Terry has left their “perimeter” or that someone is helping him.

“We’re going to be here until we have evidence that leads us somewhere else,” Dorsey said.

The sheriff said there are more than 100 people helping with the search, and that drones, dogs, helicopters and other resources are being used.

The hunt caused MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center to go on lockdown Saturday night through early Sunday morning “out of an abundance of caution.”

Sunday, May 23:

Terry was located by searchers off of Ligon Road around 2:40 p.m.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said there were about 200 officers at the perimeter in the area of interest. Deputies say they’re hoping to push Terry to one side of the perimeter and “make some moves.”

Monday, May 24:

Tyler Terry was arrested Monday after the week-long manhunt. He was booked into the Chester County Detention Center.

The sheriff said Terry was found lying on the ground in an area of “high weeds” and taken in by ATF agents. He was unarmed at the time and didn’t have a phone, but Dorsey said a firearm was found nearby “within the proximity of his person.”

For the week before his capture, deputies said Terry was “armed and extremely dangerous” and should not be approached by the public.

Tuesday, May 25:

Terry made his first court appearance in Chester County. He is charged with six counts of attempted murder, one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He was denied bond on all charges.

Copyright 2021 WMC and WBTV. All rights reserved.