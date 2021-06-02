Organizations team up to raise money for family of officer killed in crash

Sea of Blue honoring fallen Memphis police officer Scotty Triplett (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | June 2, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT - Updated June 2 at 7:33 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the Cotton Carnival and Boll Weevils here in Memphis will show their support for fallen officer Scotty Triplett Wednesday.

Triplett worked with both of these organizations providing escorts.

This afternoon, members will team up with Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies and police officers to raise money for Triplett’s family.

The groups will be collecting money at the corner of Poplar and Highland from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Triplett was killed on May 22 after a car hit him while he was on escort service.

