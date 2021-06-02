Rain chances drop the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy with just a small chance of a few showers or storms this evening, mainly over west TN and northeast MS east of Memphis. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most areas will remain dry. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms. Highs will be in the low 80s. Tuesday through Thursday will be partly cloudy with a passing shower or storm each day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the low 70s.

