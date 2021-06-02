Researchers at UTHSC, St. Jude awarded $1.4 million in grants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will receive grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced Congressman Steve Cohen.

UTHSC will receive $635,969 for research on endothelial cells from the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute and $500,000 for research on sexual assault examiners from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“These grants will support critical research and nurses’ training and help strengthen these premier medical institutions in Memphis. These are smart investments in our community,” said Congressman Cohen.

St. Jude will receive a $269,250 grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for research on modulating regulatory T cell function.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.