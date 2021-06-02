Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Researchers at UTHSC, St. Jude awarded $1.4 million in grants

A researcher at UVA working on COVID-19 testing.
A researcher at UVA working on COVID-19 testing.(WVIR)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital will receive grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, announced Congressman Steve Cohen.

UTHSC will receive $635,969 for research on endothelial cells from the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute and $500,000 for research on sexual assault examiners from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

“These grants will support critical research and nurses’ training and help strengthen these premier medical institutions in Memphis. These are smart investments in our community,” said Congressman Cohen.

St. Jude will receive a $269,250 grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for research on modulating regulatory T cell function.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-55 bridge traffic at a standstill for police activity
Traffic moving again on I-55 bridge after police activity
Derrius Calcuit charged in fatal crash
Teen charged in fatal, multi-vehicle crash on Highway 385
Left: Travis Selvy Middle: Courtney Selvy Right: Kevion Williams
Arrests made in two Crittenden County shootings

Latest News

Melvin Brooks, 64 is being charged with aggravated assault, aggravated abuse of an elderly 70+...
Police: Man charged with attempted murder, abuse of 83-year-old woman
Constuction on UTHSC campus underway to build new Dental Building.
Construction underway for new UTHSC dental building
Challenge filed to Supreme Court's controversial decision that overturned Initiative 65.
Challenge filed to Mississippi Supreme Court’s ruling on Initiative 65
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling in Canton
9-year-old child shot by 2-year-old sibling after gun left in car