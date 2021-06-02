Road rage shootings leads to critical crash, according to police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a road rage incident that led to gunfire and a serious crash Wednesday morning.
Investigators say two people are in the hospital in critical condition due to the crash but no one was shot.
The incident happened at the intersection of Raleigh Millington Road and Old Raleigh Millington Road.
Memphis police say two drivers got into a fender bender around 3 a.m.; shots were fired, the one car chased the other and one of the drivers flipped their car.
No word on if the drivers involved will face any charges.
